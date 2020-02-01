ANDERSON, Betty Elizabeth 1929 - 2020 It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mom and grandmother, Betty Elizabeth Anderson (nee Tunnicliffe). Betty saw the world through the eyes of wonder and curiosity. She was a talented visual artist, seamstress and singer. She inspired, supported, and loved us and had an inner strength that never left her. We will think of her every time we see a thing of beauty and we'll miss her deeply. There will be no funeral as per mom's request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020