GEE, Betty Ethel August 7, 2019 Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years Russell Gee in 1986, her brother, parents and many in-laws in the Gee family. Betty is survived by her 7 children Robert Gee (Sarah), Victor Gee, Linda Johnson, Gilbert Gee (Susan), Bette-Jean Leakey (Dan Rafter), Russell Gee (Wendy), Catherine Ann Gee and many grandchildren and 5th generation families, and several nieces and nephews in Canada and England. Betty was very involved with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 172 and held many executive positions including President. As President she initiated a Time Capsule of memorabilia, a much needed and appreciated elevator and the list goes on. She was awarded a Lifetime Membership and was very proud to represent Branch 172 on many occasions. She was very active with the Seniors and Glee Club which she directed in song. Betty loved to sing and sang for many years with the City of Gardens Chorus of Sweet Adelines Int'l now known as Pacific Edge Chorus here in Victoria. As a young girl in England she sang in St. Paul's Cathedral in a girls choir for the then Princess Elizabeth - she often spoke of meeting the Princess and their exchanged pleasantries about singing and musical instruments. Betty was a true English Rose! Special thanks to Dr. Keith T. Losie and his staff for the compassionate care for many years, and to the doctors and nursing staff of Victoria General Hospital. Memorial Service will be at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Drive in Royal Oak, Victoria, BC Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM; Celebration of Life to follow at the Chief Petty Officers Mess in the Rainbow Room 1575 Lyall Street in Esquimalt at 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice.





