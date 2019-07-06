AITKEN, Betty Evelena Betty passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 at the age of 85 after an extended illness. She was born in Merrickville, Ontario, the daughter of Alec and Alice Brown. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, David Emerson Aitken, whom she met in Boston while she was working with the Canadian Consulate and he was completing post-graduate studies at Harvard University. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Christine, son and daughter-in-law Robert (Rob) and Samantha (Sam), cherished grandchildren, Jackson and Danielle and many dear friends and extended family. Betty had a lifelong love of travel, entertaining, music, sewing and many pets through the years. She was an avid cook and baker and arguably made the best butter tarts ever (just one of many family favourites). In later years she discovered new talents such as the delicate art of quilling which she used to create lovely greeting cards at her favorite hang-out, Goward House. She cracked us up with her quick wit and inspired us with her strength and stoicism. We will miss her greatly, but know she would rather be remembered with a smile. Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks to all her friends and neighbours for their kind support during these past few years. Special thanks to the amazing Dr. Jason Hart. As per Betty's wishes, no service will be held. Donations to the BC Cancer Foundation in her memory are welcome.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019