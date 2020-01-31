Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Gwendolyn DUNSTAN. View Sign Obituary

Betty Dunstan beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunty and friend passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Victoria, BC at the age of 93. Betty's big smile and bright blue eyes will be remembered by all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family and friends and developed lasting deep relationships. Visiting with friends and family was her greatest pastime. Betty was born in Coldstream, B.C., and was the sixth child of seven. She grew-up in Vernon on a vegetable farm during the depression and remembered always having healthy food with her mother offering meals to the less fortunate. She ventured as a young woman to Victoria, BC where she settled and worked at St. Joseph and Mount St. Mary hospitals where she made life long friendships. She met her husband Bill on a blind date, they married on November 24, 1951. Her only child, Corrine was born in 1960 and they called Victoria home. She was a devoted mother, card player, great lunch partner, fan of curling, figure skating and Wheel of Fortune. She travelled to Hawaii, cruised the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico and Panama Canal with friends and loved her trip to Disneyland with her grandchildren. Betty gained her beloved son in-law, Randy in 1982 followed by her grandchildren Breanne and Adam who she loved deeply and cared for regularly. Grandma will always be remembered for knitting, pie making, baking, porcupine meatballs, kitchen table with swivel chairs, Toyota Corolla that drove to Beacon Hill Park, soccer, gymnastics, Brownies, piano lessons and pick-ups from school. She cherished her family and friends. Betty is survived by her daughter Corrine Storey (Randy), granddaughter Breanne Cozzolino (Paul), great grandchildren Zoey and Rome, grandson Adam Storey (Fulya Ozkul) and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Betty was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Eliza Hamilton, her beloved husband William of 64 years, her brother Howard Hamilton and sisters Marie Harrop, Florence Trumbley, Evelyn Wareham, Velma May and Elsie Tibbett. We will love you forever, miss you tremendously, respect what you taught us. As Dr Seuss said "don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened". Special thanks to Dr Edora and the wonderful staff, The Kiwanis Pavilion, with thanks to RN Lisa, LPN Tara and Aides Tara and Glen for your care and compassion. By request a private family dedication and celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion.

