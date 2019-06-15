It is with sad hearts we announce the passing of Betty Kopichanski on May 17, 2019. Betty was born in Killarney, Manitoba on January 30, 1953. She leaves behind her beloved son, Nathaniel Kopichanski, who currently resides in Vancouver.
Betty served in the Canadian Forces Naval Reserve from 1972 through to 1989. Her last 26 years were spent working for the British Columbia Ministry of Environment. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Published in The Times Colonist from June 15 to June 16, 2019