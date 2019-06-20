Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. KENNEDY. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

Betty Kennedy, 87, died peacefully June 1, 2019 at Mt. Tolmie Hospital in Victoria B.C., where she was a resident for nine years. She was born Betty Louise McNiven on May 29, 1932 in Victoria and was one of three daughters of Dr. Errol and Lillian McNiven. Betty is survived by four of her five children Gordon Sturrock (Ivy), Heather Karr Johnson (Scott), Donald Sturrock and Bill Sturrock (Loretta) and her sister Dorothy Long (John). She also has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, countless loving friends and other relatives.



She was predeceased by her second husband Duncan Kennedy 1994-12-08, younger sister Peggy Anderson 2001-08-22 and her daughter Brenda Sunshine 2002-09-05. We find great peace in knowing that she will see them again.



She was always loving and giving. In her youth, she loved to ice skate. She graduated from the Jubilee Hospital School of nursing in Victoria in 1954 and loved the nursery and hospice. She played and taught piano when she could and became an exceptional painter and artist later in life even while suffering from Parkinson's. Her bright nature and goofy wit has touched every person she has met. She made the world a better place and will be dearly missed.



A sincere thank you to everyone at Mt. Tolmie Hospital for the exceptional care you gave our Mom. Hug a nurse, PRN. A celebration of life will be at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 AM.

