Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lorraine Phillips. View Sign Obituary

PHILLIPS, Betty Lorraine (Patton) August 13, 1918 - August 28, 2019 Betty died peacefully, in her sleep at Glenwarren Lodge and is now united with her husband, Cy. She lived long enough to celebrate her 101st birthday. Betty led a very active life playing golf. She enjoyed playing bridge and started the Duplicate Bridge Club at Uplands Golf Club. Before moving to Victoria she also started an Investment Club in Kamloops. Betty was a very caring Mother, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved hearing and telling stories. Betty is survived by her son Lynn (Cheryl); daughter, Diane (Bruce); granddaughters, Kathryn, Amber, Shannon; great-grandson, William; nieces Jill, Judi (Gary), Susan (Tony); nephews, Bruce (Donna), Randy (Terrie), Mike (Sharon) and Greg (Joanie). The family would like to thank RJ Angel Care for her care at home and Glenwarren for her care at the Lodge. No service by request.





PHILLIPS, Betty Lorraine (Patton) August 13, 1918 - August 28, 2019 Betty died peacefully, in her sleep at Glenwarren Lodge and is now united with her husband, Cy. She lived long enough to celebrate her 101st birthday. Betty led a very active life playing golf. She enjoyed playing bridge and started the Duplicate Bridge Club at Uplands Golf Club. Before moving to Victoria she also started an Investment Club in Kamloops. Betty was a very caring Mother, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved hearing and telling stories. Betty is survived by her son Lynn (Cheryl); daughter, Diane (Bruce); granddaughters, Kathryn, Amber, Shannon; great-grandson, William; nieces Jill, Judi (Gary), Susan (Tony); nephews, Bruce (Donna), Randy (Terrie), Mike (Sharon) and Greg (Joanie). The family would like to thank RJ Angel Care for her care at home and Glenwarren for her care at the Lodge. No service by request. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close