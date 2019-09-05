PHILLIPS, Betty Lorraine (Patton) August 13, 1918 - August 28, 2019 Betty died peacefully, in her sleep at Glenwarren Lodge and is now united with her husband, Cy. She lived long enough to celebrate her 101st birthday. Betty led a very active life playing golf. She enjoyed playing bridge and started the Duplicate Bridge Club at Uplands Golf Club. Before moving to Victoria she also started an Investment Club in Kamloops. Betty was a very caring Mother, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved hearing and telling stories. Betty is survived by her son Lynn (Cheryl); daughter, Diane (Bruce); granddaughters, Kathryn, Amber, Shannon; great-grandson, William; nieces Jill, Judi (Gary), Susan (Tony); nephews, Bruce (Donna), Randy (Terrie), Mike (Sharon) and Greg (Joanie). The family would like to thank RJ Angel Care for her care at home and Glenwarren for her care at the Lodge. No service by request.
