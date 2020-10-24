Betty loved life, playing tennis (from age 14 to 85) going out for dinner, a glass of wine, being in nature, being in the garden, tending her plants, people and dog watching at Willows Beach, walking on Oak Bay Avenue, and visiting with her daughter Susan. Betty was born in England, daughter of George and Edith, sister of Joan. She emigrated to Montreal in 1951 with Susan and husband Stanley Haggett after spending two years in Paris. The family lived in Montreal for the most part with a few years in Winnipeg. Later in life Betty met Bruce MacKimmie. They were married and shared a happy few years together before his untimely passing. Betty moved to Vancouver in 2005 and later Victoria in 2012 with her daughter Susan McGillivray and son-in-law Douglas Scott. Many enjoyable years were spent in Carleton House on Oak Bay Avenue and later in St Charles Manor on St. Charles Street. The family would like to thank the staff in both homes for their kindness and caring during that time. Betty was the proud mother of Susan McGillivray, grandmother of Jennifer McGillivray Magnard, and great-grandmother of Camille Magnard and Olivia Kelly. She will be sorely missed.



