WAMBOLT, Betty Mae (nee Townsend) August 06, 1931 - November 6, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce Betty Mae Wambolt passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 6, 2020. Betty is predeceased by her husband Cal, daughter Jan, and brothers Vince and Jack. Left to remember the love and fun times are son Brian (Annabelle), grandsons Calvin and Drew, son in law Jim (MJ), and many relatives and friends across Canada. Betty was born and raised in Victoria and lived her entire life within a 2 block radius. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, with a ready smile and a great sense of humour. She was also a good sport and spent many ski seasons at Green Mountain with her kids. She seldom missed her grandkids' baseball games - she knew all the players and was never shy to cheer them on! Betty's career included working for the provincial government, Rogers Chocolates and her favourite job was working in the administration office at Central Middle School. Over the years she delighted in running into former students. She enjoyed casinos and many fun bus trips to Reno with friends. Betty liked cruises, spending winter months in Arizona with Cal in their motorhome, and had many memorable and fun adventures with her Red Hat friends. Many thanks to the staff on Lansdowne Unit at Aberdeen hospital for their dedication, kindness and care given to Betty. At her request there will be no celebration of life. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store