Betty passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on October 30th 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Irene Austin. She is survived by her husband Randy, children Cindy(Gary), Steven (Leza) and Sonja (Jeff) as well as the "light of her life" her grandchildren Nolan, Justin and Lucas. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. We would like to thank the amazing staff on 7 South for their care, compassion and support of our family during her illness. No service by request and in lieu of flowers donations to the Victoria SPCA would be appreciated.
We love you and will always have you in our hearts!
Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 6, 2019