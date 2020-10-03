GROPP, Betty Marion (Sister Mary Bernard, RNDM) Passed away to be with her God on September 28, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on October 15, 1929. Survived by her sisters: Angeline Dixon, Beatrice Gropp, Julie Gropp Van Duesen, and her brother John Gropp, also nieces and nephews. Private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Cathedral, followed by entombment in The Cathedral Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. St. Mary's Hospital Victoria would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to