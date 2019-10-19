Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty McGANN. View Sign Obituary

Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt & Wonderful Friend; Betty escaped us on October 4th, 2019.



Born in Spring Valley, Saskatchewan (a tiny dot on the map but still there), she lived there until the age of about 6.



In the heart of the depression, her father, Gerry, was forced to abandon his Ford dealership, pack up what he could into a homemade trailer, load his wife Muriel & the children Betty, Sylvia and Doug into the car & make the arduous trek across the prairies & over the Rocky Mountains to settle in New Westminster, BC where she lived and finished high school before attending UBC & graduating with a Bachelor of Science (Bacteriology).



Betty was working as a Lab Tech at the Royal Columbian Hospital when she met the dashing Hugh McGann. The two were married on May 19, 1954; honeymooned and worked in London for a year, & then returned to Canada to settle & raise a family. Stops in Edmonton, AB, Toronto, ON & Chilliwack, BC preceded the return to Victoria, BC in 1976, which has been home ever since.



Betty was a loving, beautiful woman who had a flair for fashion. She was a dyed-in-the wool Bridge player and something of an obsessive gardener, often needing Hugh to hold a flashlight while she "finished up planting one last thing" (a headlamp she received at Christmas one year helped mitigate the need for her human torch holder).



She was also a very proud Grandmother, taking joy in following the growth & blossoming of her two grandchildren. She was a kind, strong & proud woman who will be remembered for her love & dedication to family & friends.



Betty joins her husband of over 60 years, & other departed family & friends, at the great bridge table in the sky.



She will be greatly missed by sons Greg, (Erika) & Mark, (Kelly); wonderful grandsons Jesse & Callum; nephew Michael Wilson & his family from San Jose, CA; niece Suzanne, & nephew Craig of Victoria, as well as by many family friends.



A special thank you to Dr. Daniel Buie for his Care of our Mom during her time at Sunrise of Victoria; to Dr. David McNaughton for his friendship, kindness & professionalism over many years; the staff at Sunrise of Victoria for their wonderful care & compassion for our Mom; & to our friends & neighbours for their support at this time.



A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Catherine McGann Memorial Award fund at Queen's University, The Royal Jubilee Hospital Foundation, Our Place, The Mustard Seed, or the Charity of your choice.



A cheque made payable to Queen's University, with Betty McGann in the memo field, can be mailed to Queen's University, Advancement Gift Services, Old Medical Building, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6.



Secure online gifts can be made by visiting

Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt & Wonderful Friend; Betty escaped us on October 4th, 2019.Born in Spring Valley, Saskatchewan (a tiny dot on the map but still there), she lived there until the age of about 6.In the heart of the depression, her father, Gerry, was forced to abandon his Ford dealership, pack up what he could into a homemade trailer, load his wife Muriel & the children Betty, Sylvia and Doug into the car & make the arduous trek across the prairies & over the Rocky Mountains to settle in New Westminster, BC where she lived and finished high school before attending UBC & graduating with a Bachelor of Science (Bacteriology).Betty was working as a Lab Tech at the Royal Columbian Hospital when she met the dashing Hugh McGann. The two were married on May 19, 1954; honeymooned and worked in London for a year, & then returned to Canada to settle & raise a family. Stops in Edmonton, AB, Toronto, ON & Chilliwack, BC preceded the return to Victoria, BC in 1976, which has been home ever since.Betty was a loving, beautiful woman who had a flair for fashion. She was a dyed-in-the wool Bridge player and something of an obsessive gardener, often needing Hugh to hold a flashlight while she "finished up planting one last thing" (a headlamp she received at Christmas one year helped mitigate the need for her human torch holder).She was also a very proud Grandmother, taking joy in following the growth & blossoming of her two grandchildren. She was a kind, strong & proud woman who will be remembered for her love & dedication to family & friends.Betty joins her husband of over 60 years, & other departed family & friends, at the great bridge table in the sky.She will be greatly missed by sons Greg, (Erika) & Mark, (Kelly); wonderful grandsons Jesse & Callum; nephew Michael Wilson & his family from San Jose, CA; niece Suzanne, & nephew Craig of Victoria, as well as by many family friends.A special thank you to Dr. Daniel Buie for his Care of our Mom during her time at Sunrise of Victoria; to Dr. David McNaughton for his friendship, kindness & professionalism over many years; the staff at Sunrise of Victoria for their wonderful care & compassion for our Mom; & to our friends & neighbours for their support at this time.A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Catherine McGann Memorial Award fund at Queen's University, The Royal Jubilee Hospital Foundation, Our Place, The Mustard Seed, or the Charity of your choice.A cheque made payable to Queen's University, with Betty McGann in the memo field, can be mailed to Queen's University, Advancement Gift Services, Old Medical Building, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6.Secure online gifts can be made by visiting www.givetoqueens.ca and searching for The Catherine McGann Memorial Award fund. Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close