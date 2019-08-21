Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley A. Grooms. View Sign Obituary

GROOMS, Beverley A. July 17, 1933 - July 26, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved independent powerhouse of a lady. She leaves behind her 3 children, Murray, Laura-Lyn and Charles, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, her sister Margaret and her neice and nephew. Beverley Grooms was born in Hamilton, Ontario in 1933, and married in Toronto in 1958. The family lived in Phoenix and Vancouver before settling in Victoria in 1967. Bev spent over 35 years working in Victoria. She managed Carnaby Street Boutique in the 60's & 70's then managed Market Square in the 80's, finishing her career at UVic's Martlet newspaper in the early 2000's. An artist at heart, who painted, did pottery and woodwork. The kitchen was often used for a studio instead of cooking. Bev always put family first, had loads of positive energy and a heart of gold! Bev celebrated her 86th Birthday party 6 days before she passed, peacefully at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, with family at her side. A service will be held at Central Saanich United Church for family and close friends on Sunday, August 25th at 2:00 p.m.





