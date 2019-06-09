UNDERWOOD, Beverley Ann (nee Pettigrew) It is with great sadness that the family of Beverley Ann Underwood announces her passing after a long illness, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 81 years. Beverley will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62.5 years, Chuck; children, Vernon, Charlie (Etsuko), Cathy (Dennis); grandchildren, Jason (Michelle), Samantha (Jamie), Darren; and great-grandchildren, Cierra, Jaydan, Jordan and Lucas. The family takes comfort knowing that Beverley has been reunited in Heaven with her first born child, Shannon. Many thanks to the nurses, care aides and staff at the Priory who provided such kind, loving care for our beloved Mother; our Dad's beautiful Bride, over the past two years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 9 to June 10, 2019