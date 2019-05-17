Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley C. Thomas. View Sign Obituary

Mum left us in the early hours of May 4, 2019 after a recurrence of the cancer she fought five years ago. Predeceased by her parents, brother, and son Michael, Mum's passing leaves many heavy hearts. Bev is survived by; sister Valerie Paterson, her children; Grace (Martyn) Daniel, Jake, Ben (Kim) and Sarah (Scott). Her grandchildren; Elizabeth, Jonathan, Saskia, Gabriel, Paitton, Maguire, Sophie, Talyn, Will, Matt and Kim. Great grandchildren; Jackson, Cooper, Bonnie and Aurora. Bev's life was blessed with many special friends including; her cousin Monica, Velda, Gloria, Rena, Doryce, nephew Blair Paterson and her dear neighbour Callum. The middle child of three, Mum was born in Vancouver. She moved to Toronto as a young adult where she met her future sister-in-law and made lifelong friendships. Mum was proud of her time here working as a secretary in the psychology department at the University of Toronto. Here, in 1955 Bev met her future husband and the newly married couple moved back to Vancouver where they started their family with the birth of their first three children in quick succession. In the early 1960's they moved to Quesnel where they tried their hand at dairy farming and their fourth child was born. In 1965 career and family drew them to the coast and they settled in Victoria where they completed their family with the birth of their fifth and six children. Mum's greatest pride, toughest challenges and many joys came from her six children that she came to raise on her own in the big stone house on Cook Street. Mum worked for several years with the provincial government and 30 years after retirement still maintained friendships with those she met while employed at the Vital Statistics branch. After retiring Bev took on volunteering with Sendial at Thriftys and was there on a consistent basis for 23 years. Bev was a proud grandmother, skilled knitter, talented baker, avid letter writer, reader and crossword fan. In later life she enjoyed travelling with and to visit family and friends. For her 90th birthday Mum celebrated both in England and later in Victoria to make the most of the important milestone. Fiercely independent, Mum lived in her own home and managed her active life on her terms. When she gave up driving she took to using Victoria Taxi and never hesitated to rave about the kindness of the drivers and the interesting stories they shared with her when they picked her up on Wicklow Street.



Although small in stature, Mum was big in her opinions. She didn't hesitate to share her thoughts and feedback, most often via carefully crafted correspondence to corporations and service providers that date back over 30 years! In her final weeks Mum enjoyed visits with all her children and left this world with a peaceful heart. Special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Victoria Hospice who demonstrated such kindness, caring and compassion in Mum's final weeks. An event of remembrance will be held on May 26th, at 1:30pm at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

Mum left us in the early hours of May 4, 2019 after a recurrence of the cancer she fought five years ago. Predeceased by her parents, brother, and son Michael, Mum's passing leaves many heavy hearts. Bev is survived by; sister Valerie Paterson, her children; Grace (Martyn) Daniel, Jake, Ben (Kim) and Sarah (Scott). Her grandchildren; Elizabeth, Jonathan, Saskia, Gabriel, Paitton, Maguire, Sophie, Talyn, Will, Matt and Kim. Great grandchildren; Jackson, Cooper, Bonnie and Aurora. Bev's life was blessed with many special friends including; her cousin Monica, Velda, Gloria, Rena, Doryce, nephew Blair Paterson and her dear neighbour Callum. The middle child of three, Mum was born in Vancouver. She moved to Toronto as a young adult where she met her future sister-in-law and made lifelong friendships. Mum was proud of her time here working as a secretary in the psychology department at the University of Toronto. Here, in 1955 Bev met her future husband and the newly married couple moved back to Vancouver where they started their family with the birth of their first three children in quick succession. In the early 1960's they moved to Quesnel where they tried their hand at dairy farming and their fourth child was born. In 1965 career and family drew them to the coast and they settled in Victoria where they completed their family with the birth of their fifth and six children. Mum's greatest pride, toughest challenges and many joys came from her six children that she came to raise on her own in the big stone house on Cook Street. Mum worked for several years with the provincial government and 30 years after retirement still maintained friendships with those she met while employed at the Vital Statistics branch. After retiring Bev took on volunteering with Sendial at Thriftys and was there on a consistent basis for 23 years. Bev was a proud grandmother, skilled knitter, talented baker, avid letter writer, reader and crossword fan. In later life she enjoyed travelling with and to visit family and friends. For her 90th birthday Mum celebrated both in England and later in Victoria to make the most of the important milestone. Fiercely independent, Mum lived in her own home and managed her active life on her terms. When she gave up driving she took to using Victoria Taxi and never hesitated to rave about the kindness of the drivers and the interesting stories they shared with her when they picked her up on Wicklow Street.Although small in stature, Mum was big in her opinions. She didn't hesitate to share her thoughts and feedback, most often via carefully crafted correspondence to corporations and service providers that date back over 30 years! In her final weeks Mum enjoyed visits with all her children and left this world with a peaceful heart. Special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Victoria Hospice who demonstrated such kindness, caring and compassion in Mum's final weeks. An event of remembrance will be held on May 26th, at 1:30pm at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre. Published in The Times Colonist from May 17 to May 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close