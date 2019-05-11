Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley COVE. View Sign Obituary

COVE, Beverley It is with a heavy heart the family of Beverley Cove announce the passing of a wonderful wife, mother, and sister. Beverley leaves behind her husband William Cove, sons Willy Cove (Terri), Danny Cove (Kim), Melenie Haley (John), sister Shirley Booreman and brother Maurice Punt. Along with her grandchildren Keenan Cove, Ryan and Samantha Campbell, Kayla, Jayden and Brendan Cove, along with many nieces and nephews. Beverley devoted her life to her family and friends. She never let much get to her and always knew how to keep a smile and enjoyed much laughter. She started her early career as a hairdresser and opened her own beauty shop in the Victoria area. You could always find her at the rink cheering on her two sons in hockey, and slaving hours making figure skating dresses for her daughter. Beverley will truly be missed and her smile and laughter always cherished, and most of all her grace and wisdom will be carried on through all she touched. As per Beverley's request, she will be cremated and no service will be held. She asked that we have a private family gathering. If you would like to remember Beverley in a small way, our family would appreciate no flowers, but a donation made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Beverley and all those families touched by this horrible disease.







