Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley Gertrude FERGUSON. View Sign Obituary

FERGUSON, Beverley Gertrude June 30, 1935 - August 28, 2019 Bev passed away with her husband and son holding her hands. She leaves behind her first and only true love, her husband Fergy. Their love story started in Calgary 69 years ago and they married in 1955. With Fergy in the Navy they lived on both coasts but settled in Victoria in 1962. Fergy has lost his girl but never her love. Bev also leaves behind her adoring son Rob whom she loved so much, her loving daughter-in-law Susan and her cherished grandchildren Kelsey (Kevin) and Blaine, and of course the family dogs Gus and Kilo. Grandma always had a dog biscuit in her pocket. Bev was all about loving and caring and she was the best listener. Her loss is heartbreaking to all of us. Bev's family in Calgary included her brother Donald who she shared a special bond with. This bond followed her to the end with them both dying 5 years to the day a part. Bev loved all her Calgary family but the ones nearest to her heart were Donald's wife Rene who was more than just a sister-in-law and their children Bev, Daryl, Dawn Leann and Rick who were like siblings to her son Rob. Bev was loved by so many and will be missed by all. Her wishes were for no service so instead her family will honour her with a traditional Sunday dinner around her dining room table surrounded by her loved ones. Bev would love that. Though she may be gone to us now her love and caring will remain in our hearts forever.





FERGUSON, Beverley Gertrude June 30, 1935 - August 28, 2019 Bev passed away with her husband and son holding her hands. She leaves behind her first and only true love, her husband Fergy. Their love story started in Calgary 69 years ago and they married in 1955. With Fergy in the Navy they lived on both coasts but settled in Victoria in 1962. Fergy has lost his girl but never her love. Bev also leaves behind her adoring son Rob whom she loved so much, her loving daughter-in-law Susan and her cherished grandchildren Kelsey (Kevin) and Blaine, and of course the family dogs Gus and Kilo. Grandma always had a dog biscuit in her pocket. Bev was all about loving and caring and she was the best listener. Her loss is heartbreaking to all of us. Bev's family in Calgary included her brother Donald who she shared a special bond with. This bond followed her to the end with them both dying 5 years to the day a part. Bev loved all her Calgary family but the ones nearest to her heart were Donald's wife Rene who was more than just a sister-in-law and their children Bev, Daryl, Dawn Leann and Rick who were like siblings to her son Rob. Bev was loved by so many and will be missed by all. Her wishes were for no service so instead her family will honour her with a traditional Sunday dinner around her dining room table surrounded by her loved ones. Bev would love that. Though she may be gone to us now her love and caring will remain in our hearts forever. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close