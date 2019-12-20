Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley J. (Shepherd) Bannister. View Sign Obituary

In loving memory of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Remembered by her daughter, Carol, five grandchildren, Chad (Lyndsay), Matthew (Lyndsay), Alyssa, Patrick and Lauren and four great-grandchildren, Malia, Ellie, Alexander and Logan. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Sheila, her son-in-law Brian, nieces, and a nephew. Predeceased by her husband Roy, her twin brother Gordon, and her daughter Lynn. Bev was born in Nanaimo, BC and grew up in Lantzville and Vancouver. She graduated from business college in Vancouver and went to work at UBC. She married Roy in 1950 and they moved to Victoria, BC. She then went on to work at Eaton's and the Greater Victoria Credit Union. In 1985 Bev and Roy moved to Sidney BC. After retirement, she enjoyed getting together with her bridge club and playing golf with her many friends at Glen Meadows Golf club.







A celebration of life will be held on January 3, 2020 at 2 PM at First Memorial Royal Oak 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation or the Victoria Hospital Foundation.

