MATHESON, Dr. Beverley Jean, PhD 1941 - 2020 Dr. Beverley Matheson was born August 28, 1941 in Edmonton, Alberta and passed away June 15, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Today I imagine there is an angel in flight hovering just above the clouds reluctant to leave this world and those she loved more than life itself. Her husband Malcolm Matheson, family, Louise, John, Cynthia, Marian and grandchildren Megan, Elizabeth and Malcolm share the heartbreak of her loss with so many whose lives she touched. Her career as a nurse, psychologist, and professor at the University of Victoria followed by her volunteer work for the Horticultural Society defined the essence of public service, intellectual curiosity and compassion. Just like a prairie rose she brought with her all the promise of spring, beauty, resilience and sheer delight in life. Her brilliance, the warmth of her laughter is that light that will continue to guide us forever and a day. A Remembrance service for Beverley will be held at a later date to be announced. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.