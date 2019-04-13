Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly D. (Burley) Fraser. View Sign

Beverly Fraser died peacefully in her 92nd year: predeceased by her husband Michael in 2015. Beverly was born in Vancouver and spent summers in Selma Park and Sechelt. She attended King Edward High School and UBC where she obtained her teaching degree. Beverly married the love of her life, Michael Fraser, in 1951 and the two moved to Vancouver Island. Beverly taught English and Phys.Ed. at Oak Bay High School and coached senior girls grass hockey and basketball to win several championships. Bev and Mike loved the Island where they made many close friends, and the Gulf Islands where they holidayed with family. Bev also loved music, gardening, and bridge, and she adored her dogs. She was always gracious and yet had a wry sense of humour and enjoyed a giggle. She will be missed very much by her close friends and her nephews and nieces. Thank you to all the staff at the Kiwanis Pavilion for their sincere and kind care for Beverly. No service by request.

