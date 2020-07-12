On a beautiful Sunday evening, Beverly Joy rose to heaven to rest with Jesus. Born in Kuroki Saskatchewan, she was the sixth & youngest child of Margaret Nina & Albert Lewis Evans. When Bev was a teenager, the family moved from their prairie town of Lintlaw to Oak Bay British Columbia where her parents owned the corner grocery store. She did well in high school in Victoria & Lake Cowichan. In 1954, she married Nicola Di Iorio & they raised their five children together in the peaceful lakeside Village of Youbou. An excellent homemaker & loving mother, Bev was known for her baking/canning skills and she quickly learned the art of cucina italiana from Nick and local Italian families. Bev's strong faith through the Anglican and Catholic churches kept her going through many personal & health challenges. She played piano, loved to sing & belonged to choirs & prayer groups in every parish she joined. Bev had a long career with credit unions in Lake Cowichan, Saanichton and Victoria. She travelled to Europe with second husband Ludwig Fulek, had adventures cruising Alaska, touring the Maritimes & attending prairie reunions with her sisters. Bev made friends easily and enjoyed volunteering at Gorge Road Hospital and retired life at Chown Place and The Cridge Seniors Centre.
Bev is lovingly remembered by sister Phyllis Robinson, first husband Nicola (Dorothy), children Tony (Donna), Anne (Barry), Matt (Lorene), Maddalena (Scott), Peter (Gisèle), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Many more friends & relatives in B.C. Alta. Sask. & Que. will miss her gentle kindness. Bev was predeceased by her parents, four siblings & spouse Ludwig.
Heartfelt praise to the devoted medical practitioners & caring staff of VIHA Victoria Community Health Services, Burnside Medical Centre, Royal Jubilee & Victoria General Hospitals, The Cridge Assisted Living & HME Mobility. In Bev's memory, consider donating to Anglican Diocese of Greater Victoria or Heart and Stroke Foundation Victoria. Thank you. Condolences may be posted online at firstmemorialvictoria.com