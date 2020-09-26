1/1
Beverly Mae Anderson
ANDERSON, Beverly Mae February 12, 1927 - September 19, 2020 Bev passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 in Victoria. She was born in Vancouver to Sidney and Ruth Cave and as a young girl her family settled in Victoria. She attended Monterey Elementary and Oak Bay High School. Her husband of 66 years, Jim, predeceased her in 2013. She is remembered with love by her children, Donna (Bob), Ian and David; her granddaughters, Shannon and Kelly (Dale), her grandsons, Jordan (Steph), Drew, Scott (Tyler), Tim (Shanti), Robert and Will; her step-granddaughter Erin and her great grandchildren, Claire, Haley, Connor, Hank and Jack. Bev was a very kind, generous, understated, perceptive lady with a wonderful sense of humour who enjoyed lunches with her friends (especially her annual February lunch with Mary to celebrate their birthdays), swimming, bridge, visits to Willows Beach with Jim and, most importantly, the many, many family celebrations and gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. The family will hold a private gathering to honour and celebrate Bev's life. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
