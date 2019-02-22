Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly R. Green. View Sign

Beverly Rae Green, passed away peacefully with her family by her side February 16, 2019. She was born July 30th, 1939 in Dauphin, Manitoba to Gordon and Norma Long. In 1968, Bev moved to Victoria where she married Derek Green, who preceded her death in 2003. Together they settled on a peaceful hobby farm above Elk Lake where they raised their family, enjoyed horses and many gardens. In 2015 Bev met a wonderful man Michael Sails, who became her best friend and companion, Mike was there for Bev from when they first met and remained by her side until the moment of her passing.



Bev's passions were spending time with her family & friends, gardening, walking and she especially loved celebrating birthdays and the Christmas holidays.







Bev is survived by her daughter Alison (Mitch), son Stephen (Susan), dear companion Michael, Sister Carolyn (Wally) Three granddaughters, Makenna, Lainey and Charlotte, all who she loved deeply. Predeceased by her Mother Norma, Father Gordon, Sister Wilhelmina and Brother Maurice.







Please join us in celebrating her life Monday March 4th, 2:00pm at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Bev's Memory to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C.

Beverly Rae Green, passed away peacefully with her family by her side February 16, 2019. She was born July 30th, 1939 in Dauphin, Manitoba to Gordon and Norma Long. In 1968, Bev moved to Victoria where she married Derek Green, who preceded her death in 2003. Together they settled on a peaceful hobby farm above Elk Lake where they raised their family, enjoyed horses and many gardens. In 2015 Bev met a wonderful man Michael Sails, who became her best friend and companion, Mike was there for Bev from when they first met and remained by her side until the moment of her passing.Bev's passions were spending time with her family & friends, gardening, walking and she especially loved celebrating birthdays and the Christmas holidays.Bev is survived by her daughter Alison (Mitch), son Stephen (Susan), dear companion Michael, Sister Carolyn (Wally) Three granddaughters, Makenna, Lainey and Charlotte, all who she loved deeply. Predeceased by her Mother Norma, Father Gordon, Sister Wilhelmina and Brother Maurice.Please join us in celebrating her life Monday March 4th, 2:00pm at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Bev's Memory to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C. https://alzheimer.ca/en/bc #300-828 West 8th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1E2 Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close