FITZPATRICK, Beverly Rhyl April 24, 1923 - March 16, 2019 Bev passed away peacefully at Saaanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care. Nunu as she was known to family had a good long life and will be greatly missed by friends and family. She was predeceased by her son Brian, her husband Terry and her son-in-law Paul. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Shannon and Nancy (Ed), her son David (Wendy), her grandchildren Todd (Sabrina), Taryn, Erin and Caley (Sean), her great-grandchildren Addy, Megan, Grace and Kieran. Also her sister Pam (Eric), her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bev grew up in Halifax, Nova Scotia but lived most of her life in Victoria, BC. She was a long term employee of the Victoria School Board where she served as Rentals Clerk. In her retirement, she enjoyed travels, bridge, crosswords and her family. In the last six years, Bev joined the Cordova Bay 55+ Association where she found many new friends and lots of support. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at the Victoria Golf Club on Thursday, April 25th from 1-3 pm. The family would like to thank the staff at the Palliative Unit for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made in Bev's name to Saanich Peninsula Hospital or to the charity of your choice







4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019

