Beverly, our much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2020. She is predeceased by Allen, her husband of 64 years (2012) and survived by a motley crew of 4 sons, 2 daughters, their respective spouses, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Beverly was born in Seattle, Washington but spent her early life in Vancouver. After graduating from Magee High School in Vancouver, she continued her studies at UBC and USC with the goal of becoming an archaeologist. Instead, she married Allen, just before graduating, to become a housewife whose life revolved around her family as a nomadic military wife. In her later years, they both then had time to travel extensively.



Her love of books and the necessity for higher education was instilled upon all the siblings. The family remembers the rewards of her wonderful baking, cooking and knitting and maintaining our strong family bond, especially at Christmas. Gardening brought a great deal of joy to Beverly and she was known for her "green thumb". She was also very involved with the Craft Carnival and Christmas Fair at Monterey Senior Centre for many years.



We are thankful that Beverly was able to maintain her independence until her passing and are greatly appreciative of the wonderful support and care of Victoria Hospice and community nurses.



With the current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a time when we can safely gather together.



