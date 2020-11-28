It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bhagwan Singh Mayer. Bhagwan died peacefully during the evening of November 12, 2020, at home in front of the fire he had just lit and beside Gail, his wife and best friend of 41 years.



In addition to Gail, Bhagwan leaves behind his children Joseph, Anita, Leila, Andrew and Krishan, nine grandchildren, his sister Sheila and his brothers Amrik, Bhora and Mhinder, his sister-in-law Pauline, brother-in-law Paul and his extended family. Bhagwan was predeceased by his parents Bal and Shanti, brothers Welbier and Bhim, sister Scotti and son John, who died in 2018 after a valiant struggle with complications arising from Type I Diabetes.



Bhagwan was born in Duncan on April 19, 1939 and spent his whole life in the Cowichan Valley and Ladysmith. He was Valedictorian of the first graduating class of Cowichan Secondary (1956). He was a committed Boy Scout and Scout Leader, having obtained his Queen Scout designation in 1957. He was active in the business community throughout most of his life and in this respect, was a Rotary International Paul Harris fellow. He remained committed to the community including serving on the Board of Malaspina College (now VIU) for six years and in 1988 was a lead member of the committee responsible for moving the largest hockey stick and puck in the world from the Expo 86 fairgrounds in Vancouver for installation at the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan.



Bhagwan loved travelling the world with Gail and in recent years developed close friendships with fellow members of vintage car clubs on Vancouver Island and in Washington and Oregon states.



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the exceptional health care professionals who provided care to Bhagwan.



Thank you to the dear friends who have sent beautiful floral arrangements, cards and messages since Bhagwan's passing.



Bhagwan never stopped moving until the very end and he can now rest. He will remain in the hearts and minds of his family and many dear friends forever.



The family of Bhagwan Mayer



Although we are grateful for the many expressions of interest in attending a memorial service for Bhagwan, in accordance with his wishes, a memorial is not planned. For anyone wishing to make a donation in Bhagwan's name, we know that he would appreciate a contribution to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.



