SANDMARK, Birgit M. August 13, 1930 - October 28, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Birgit Margareta Sandmark (née Rastrom). She passed away peacefully in her sleep October 28, in Victoria, BC. Born in Sweden in 1930, Birgit came to Canada with her newly-wed husband, Sture in 1952, living first in Toronto, then Noranda, Quebec, where their two sons were born. Moving closer to Montreal in the 60's with the family, Birgit worked as a dental nurse for many years, and then went to Concordia University, graduating with a BA in English Literature, her third language, in her 60's! She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Sture (2012), and leaves behind her two sons, Eric and Peter, and her daughter-in-law, Tracey, as well as her grandson Aidan Nelson-Sandmark. We thank all the care staff at Glenwarren Lodge where our mother had many happy years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca