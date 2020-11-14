ELWOOD, "Blaine" Hanna June 27, 1930 - November 6, 2020 Blaine spent his early years in Dekker, Shortdale and Grandview, Manitoba, before relocating to Vancouver Island, living in Port Renfrew, Victoria and Duncan. He started working in the woods around Port Renfrew in 1950 and married Beatrice Halladay in 1952 and in 1962 they moved to Victoria. Always a hard worker, as a teenager he cleared 27 acres by hand. In the woods, he reached the status of High Rigger, one of the most dangerous jobs in a dangerous industry. In 1969 he moved to Cowichan Station to start Tall Timber Park, a campground and mobile home park. The park became a hub of local activity with a public swimming pool, international travellers and street dances in the summers. In 1973 he transferred his rigging skills to the Crofton Pulp Mill. After the death of Bea, he married Bette Ferguson in 1981. This brought together two families who had been friends from the early days in Port Renfrew. This blend of family was extremely important to him, so he ensured there was always a gathering every August long weekend at the family place on Saltspring Island. In 1990 he retired and he and Bette moved to Sidney. He then returned to school, earning his grade 10 equivalency. New found hobbies included furniture refinishing, carpentry, gardening, hiking, backpacking, canoeing and cross country skiing. He hiked the West Coast Trail, Cape Scott and the Chilkoot trail with his daughters and canoed the Bowron Lakes with grandsons. In addition, he and Bette travelled the world. In 2013, he and Bette moved to West Vancouver. Survived by his wife Bette, children: Terry Hanna, Cindy Hogan, Jan Reuter (Sig), Amy Hanna (Chris Penney), Sandi Munn (Kenzie); Karen Beuker, Trish Skinner (John), 7 grandchildren: Brianne, Brooke, Paige, Matthew, Dylan, Lauren and Riley, and 9 great-grandchildren. Remembering one of his many quotes "Can't buy a day like this", this positive, gentle, and kind man was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. For the health and safety of all, a celebration of life will be held at a later time.







