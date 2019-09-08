Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blaine Hardie. View Sign Service Information H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre 5285 Polkey Road Duncan , BC V9L 6W3 (250)-701-0001 Obituary

HARDIE, Blaine August 21, 1945- August 15, 2019 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Blaine Charles Hardie. He was born in Arborfield, Saskatchewan, passing at home in Duncan, B.C. after a brief battle with cancer. Cherished by Jan, his wife of 51 years, and two sons: Darryl and Terri-Anne; Duaine and Lorrie; and his beloved grandchildren: Breanna, Ethan, Braeden and Carley. Survived also by brother, Garth and Judie Hardie; sisters-in-law: Jill and Don Godkin, and Joyce Hurford and Lynnie Ford; and nieces and nephews & other relatives Canada-wide and in Scotland. Predeceased by his parents: Charles and Jean Hardie; brother, Donald; and sister-in-law, Joan and Don McVey . A Heavy Duty Mechanic by trade, Blaine worked for Arrow Transport, Doman Transport and Trans Isle Freightways. His hobby of beekeeping became "Hardie Honey". Blaine was a huge part of the Beekeeping industry and the Agricultural Community, locally and provincially. He enjoyed fishing at Port Renfrew, hunting, curling and playing cards, especially with his grandchildren. His friendship, historical memory and presence will be missed by many. Special thanks to Dr. V. Masuda and the Palliative Home Care Team West. A Celebration of Blaine's life will be held at H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm, 5285 Polkey Road, Duncan, B.C. Donations to the Charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at:







HARDIE, Blaine August 21, 1945- August 15, 2019 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Blaine Charles Hardie. He was born in Arborfield, Saskatchewan, passing at home in Duncan, B.C. after a brief battle with cancer. Cherished by Jan, his wife of 51 years, and two sons: Darryl and Terri-Anne; Duaine and Lorrie; and his beloved grandchildren: Breanna, Ethan, Braeden and Carley. Survived also by brother, Garth and Judie Hardie; sisters-in-law: Jill and Don Godkin, and Joyce Hurford and Lynnie Ford; and nieces and nephews & other relatives Canada-wide and in Scotland. Predeceased by his parents: Charles and Jean Hardie; brother, Donald; and sister-in-law, Joan and Don McVey . A Heavy Duty Mechanic by trade, Blaine worked for Arrow Transport, Doman Transport and Trans Isle Freightways. His hobby of beekeeping became "Hardie Honey". Blaine was a huge part of the Beekeeping industry and the Agricultural Community, locally and provincially. He enjoyed fishing at Port Renfrew, hunting, curling and playing cards, especially with his grandchildren. His friendship, historical memory and presence will be missed by many. Special thanks to Dr. V. Masuda and the Palliative Home Care Team West. A Celebration of Blaine's life will be held at H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm, 5285 Polkey Road, Duncan, B.C. Donations to the Charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.hwwallacecbc.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close