We are sad to advise that Blanche passed away peacefully in her 101st year on June 26, 2020 in Victoria BC. Mom was the last of her generation in the Land/Schrag family having outlived four siblings and fifteen first cousins. She will be laid to rest at a later date next to her late husband and our father, Stuart, in a private service at Gods Acre Veterans Cemetery in Victoria. Family was most important to Mom and she and Dad were always willing to help family members in times of need. She is survived by her son John (Diane), daughter Janet and grandchildren Jessica (Jonathan) and Chris (Angela). She was Nana to four great grandchildren, Zoe, Charleigh, Rylie, and Matteo. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Berwick House and Parkwood Court in Victoria who cared so well for Mom in recent years. Donations to a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.



