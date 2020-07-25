Predeceased by her loving soulmate, Trev (RT Page)1998, and son, Mike, 2012. Also, her beloved sisters, Celia and Marge, and brother, Jack. Survived by her children Paul, Martha and Sue, her much loved nephew Russ Lazaruk (Hillary), and niece, Celia Mary Caschetto; grandchildren Lisa, John (Tasha); great-grandchildren Tommy, Max and Lachlan; great friends, Kenn Hollingsworth, the wonderful, Lynn Page and David Babiuk, her excellent nieghbours Cornell and Felicia...Bella dog, Gracie pup .........and of course, her sweet kitty, Ruby.



Today, we are celebrating the life of an amazing woman, our dear sweet mom and friend. She was almost 94 years old and pretty much everyone that met her described her as just a sweet and kind soul. That she was, and a lot more. We are so happy that she was able to remain in her own wee home, as she wished, with her own wee cat, Ruby. Blanche was a simple undemanding person, with no great aspirations, but above all she was grateful for all the good in her life. Grateful for a wonderful childhood, her long and happy marriage to her best friend, Trev, grateful to be a Canadian, grateful for exceptionally good health for her first 86 years, grateful...that in spite of serious health challenges over the last 8 years she was still able to be independent, and to see her 3 great-grandsons grow to 4 years old. She was tired at the end...who wouldn't be at almost 94....but she made it to the warm summer as she had hoped. Her life exemplified her great faith She enjoyed so many things ..good friends and family, dogs and cats, a good laugh, the Victoria Symphony, lawn bowling, her beloved Chapel and anything related to dessert...ice cream being at the top. Of the few things she really didn't like...Trump, snakes and being cold were on the list. Blanche had enjoyed a wonderful career at the Forest Research Centre and maintained friendships with colleagues till the end of her life. She was a member of Lakehill Lawn Bowling and enjoyed many fun-filled hours at the Club with her bowling pals. For over 55 years, Blanche found great joy and fellowship with her spiritual family at her beloved, Westview Chapel. Her great faith was the anchor of her life. She enjoyed many celebrations with her extended family, The Hollingsworths. Attending Victoria Symphony thanks to, Shirley.



So please celebrate the life of our lovely mom, Blanche; call someone you haven't talked to in a while and make sure they are ok, forgive someone, be kind, help a charity, smile at a stranger, talk to a dog or cat and tell them how wonderful they are. Don't worry about past mistakes and things you can't change, choose to be happy. All these things she did herself, and more. We will miss our dear, sweetie pie mom, gramma and Great GMa, and friend, forever. This photo (at age 90) captures the essence of her joyful, kind-hearted, loving soul. With special thanks for the loving care of our "angel" team at Victoria Hospice. Blanche was so fortunate to be cared for over the years by her exceptional GP, Dr Magnus MacNab, as well as her genius cardiologist, Dr Elizabeth Swiggum and her Heart Function Team, as well as her caring and skillful oncologist, Dr Holloway and the Victoria Cancer Clinic Team.



