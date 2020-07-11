Bob Hamilton

HAMILTON, Bob September 18, 1944 - June 27, 2020 With great sorrow the family announces the passing of Bob. He is terribly missed by his wife Pat of 52 years, daughters Bobbi Walker (Doug) and Tanya; his best friend and grandson Robbie, and his favourite granddaughters Sarah and Brooke; his brother Don (Val) and many other family and friends. Bob retired from Victoria Fire Department as Captain Fire Master Mechanic in August 2003. He was proud to be a part of the VFD family. After retirement Bob spent countless hours with his greatest joy in life, his grandkids. He loved watching the kid's hockey games and his true passion lacrosse games, which Robbie will carry on for his grandpa. His mechanical skills were beyond genius. He restored many cars including a 1954 Ford pickup for Pat and his 1974 Ford pick up for Robbie. Bob was kind, humble and well respected, loved by everyone he met. He would often take a friend, young or old under his wing, with patience and soft-spoken guidance he became a mentor to them. He was always there to help a friend or chat over a cup of coffee. Thank you to the staff at RJH 8 South, for the wonderful care. A very special thank you to Sam Bowie, Larry Mills and Scott Michell (who was like a son to Bob). You are wonderful friends! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.