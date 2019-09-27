Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Harvey. View Sign Obituary

Charles Robert Fauquier Harvey



1937 to 2019



Passed away bravely on his own terms with a smile on his face, after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer on Thursday September 19th, 2019. He died at home surrounded by his loved ones.



Bob's spirit survives with his loving wife Sheila, five children Andrea, Elaine, Shelley, Laura, David, nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Noah, Oliver, Maximilian, Alexander, Makszi, Kai, Hannah, Elliot, and sister Beryl.



Bob was born in Wadena, Sask. son of a Mountie and a prairie girl he spent most of his childhood in Victoria. Graduating from Oak Bay high school in 1955 with his best friend to the end Ray Hughes. After retirement, if you were ever looking for either of them they could be found having coffee at Quonley's.



Bob dreamed of flying for the airlines and obtained his commercial license but was turned down due to a heart condition. Bob then went into sales for CP Air, which allowed him to travel. Bob met Sheila who she affectionately referred to as "CR Sweetie". It didn't take long until they were inseparable and it remained that way throughout their 47 years together. As partners in Travelworld for 18 years, Bob and Sheila worked side by side, dealing with the pressures of business and life, always together. When Sheila would travel back to the UK Bob was left to his own devices. Once when she returned there was a new car in the garage, much to her chagrin. He even sold the house once while Sheila was away.



Truthfully, Bob was lost without Sheila. A steady diet of steak and baked potato was all he could manage to make himself and David while she was away.



Bob was very community minded. He was a member of Rotary Club and served on the board of the Victoria Symphony. Salvation Army and Mustard Seed also benefited from his tremendous ability to fundraise for worthwhile causes. His fundraising effort for the United Way resulted in Bob and his team being the first to achieve over $1,000,000 in donations. He continued to support United Way all his life.



A sport enthusiast Bob was an avid tennis, squash, racket ball player but his passion was golf as well as the camaraderie it brought. On December 24th, 2018, Bob finally got his hole in one on the 9th hole. He was so thrilled.



Bob loved his time travelling the world with Sheila, spending time with his children and grandchildren, walking around Oak Bay and going to Willows Beach. He loved life and living in Victoria.



Bob will be deeply missed by his family, we will never forget him or that wonderful smile.



A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held at Uplands Golf Club , 3300 Cadboro Bay Road, on Sunday, September 29th from 2pm to 5pm. Donations may be made in Bob's name to Hospice or the Red Cross.

Charles Robert Fauquier Harvey1937 to 2019Passed away bravely on his own terms with a smile on his face, after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer on Thursday September 19th, 2019. He died at home surrounded by his loved ones.Bob's spirit survives with his loving wife Sheila, five children Andrea, Elaine, Shelley, Laura, David, nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Noah, Oliver, Maximilian, Alexander, Makszi, Kai, Hannah, Elliot, and sister Beryl.Bob was born in Wadena, Sask. son of a Mountie and a prairie girl he spent most of his childhood in Victoria. Graduating from Oak Bay high school in 1955 with his best friend to the end Ray Hughes. After retirement, if you were ever looking for either of them they could be found having coffee at Quonley's.Bob dreamed of flying for the airlines and obtained his commercial license but was turned down due to a heart condition. Bob then went into sales for CP Air, which allowed him to travel. Bob met Sheila who she affectionately referred to as "CR Sweetie". It didn't take long until they were inseparable and it remained that way throughout their 47 years together. As partners in Travelworld for 18 years, Bob and Sheila worked side by side, dealing with the pressures of business and life, always together. When Sheila would travel back to the UK Bob was left to his own devices. Once when she returned there was a new car in the garage, much to her chagrin. He even sold the house once while Sheila was away.Truthfully, Bob was lost without Sheila. A steady diet of steak and baked potato was all he could manage to make himself and David while she was away.Bob was very community minded. He was a member of Rotary Club and served on the board of the Victoria Symphony. Salvation Army and Mustard Seed also benefited from his tremendous ability to fundraise for worthwhile causes. His fundraising effort for the United Way resulted in Bob and his team being the first to achieve over $1,000,000 in donations. He continued to support United Way all his life.A sport enthusiast Bob was an avid tennis, squash, racket ball player but his passion was golf as well as the camaraderie it brought. On December 24th, 2018, Bob finally got his hole in one on the 9th hole. He was so thrilled.Bob loved his time travelling the world with Sheila, spending time with his children and grandchildren, walking around Oak Bay and going to Willows Beach. He loved life and living in Victoria.Bob will be deeply missed by his family, we will never forget him or that wonderful smile.A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held at Uplands Golf Club , 3300 Cadboro Bay Road, on Sunday, September 29th from 2pm to 5pm. Donations may be made in Bob's name to Hospice or the Red Cross. Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close