"We are so small; really, we are nothing but to each other we are everything." -The King of Bobs. Bob passed away courageously, surrounded by his family. Bob's humour, compassion, and live-and-let-live attitude are attributes that will be carried on by all he touched. Take time for each other, take time to look at the sky, and remember: "There's nothing wrong, if there's nothing wrong!" (Harmonica solo here)
We love you and we'll always miss you . . .
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 1, 2020