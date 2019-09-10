SIM, Bodil Amalie Bodil put up a brave fight but lost the battle to Cancer on September 5, 2019 in Victoria, BC. She was born on August 18, 1947 in Bjerringbro, Denmark but also was a Canadian Citizen. Bodil is survived by her husband, Edward Clayton Sim, whom she met in 1991 in Zimbabwe and married in 1996. She is also survived by her sister, Sonja Poulsen. Bodil was a diplomat for the Danish Embassy for many years until retirement. She traveled and lived in several countries around the world, spoke several languages, loved to play the piano, write poetry and ballroom dance. She also published a book called "Double Rainbow at Full Moon". Visitation will be held in the Redwood Chapel at McCall Gardens on Thursday, September 12 from 6pm to 8pm. A Celebration of Bodil's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Friday, September 13, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BC Cancer Agency, 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria, BC V8R 6V5. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019