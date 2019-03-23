Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boni Jacobi. View Sign

JACOBI, Boni March 15, 2019 Beloved mother and grandmother, Boni died peacefully with her children at her side, laughing and issuing instructions right to the end. Mom had a genuine interest in all of our lives and participated fully, attending events, games, and concerts. Anything her grandchildren were interested in, she wanted to hear about! She dedicated 35 years to teaching student teachers at UVic, and was an eager and gracious hostess, always at her happiest getting people together. Her "open door" policy was well known, anyone could drop by at any time. It was always a pleasure for her, never an inconvenience! She will be greatly missed by her family and her wide circle of friends. There will be an empty chair at many bridge tables and a huge hole in all our lives. A gathering to share memories will be held on April 19th, 1:00 pm at her house.





