It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to the best mom in the world.
Bonita (Bonnie) Frances Tytler born December 4 1923 - August 4 2020 in North Vancouver, BC. Predeceased by parents Richard and Marion McLaren, sister Marva, brother Donnie, husbands William (Red) Tytler, and Bert Bemister, sister-in-law Maureen McLaren and favourite son-in-law Terry Shore. Survived by daughter Sharlene Shore, grandkids Rob, Scott Fisher, Amy and Ryan Shore and families, son Vic Tytler, grandkids Dionne Rogers, Vince, Cody and Brandon Tytler and families, brothers Norm (Bud), Richard (Dick), McLaren, and sister Bea Forsythe and families. Also survived by 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered at DIGNITYMEMORIAL.COM