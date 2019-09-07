BRANNSTROM, Bonnie (nee Hornbrook) February 11, 1946 - August 28, 2019 Passed peacefully at the age of 73. Predeceased by her husband Al; sisters Betty, Margaret, Margery, and Mary. Fondly remembered by her sons Shane and Matt; grandchildren Josh, Saige, and Soren; siblings Allan (Judy), Frank (Iris), Fred, and Joy. She filled her days with projects, friends, bridge and volunteering. She will be missed by all who had their lives touched by her. A tea service will be held at the Juan de Fuca Seniors Centre (1767 Island Highway, Victoria BC) between 1-4pm on September 14th. For those who cannot make it to this event, there will be a separate tea service in Vancouver between 1-4pm on September 21st; please call 778-554-6918 for the address if you are interested in attending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or your local animal shelter.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019