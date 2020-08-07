MORGAN, Bonnie Lynn November 13, 1950 - July 29, 2020 Bonnie Lynn Morgan of Victoria, BC, passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 69. She passed peacefully in her sleep after a good long fight with various health conditions. Today she is now with her grandson Damien and her Mom and Dad in a peaceful place. She is survived by her husband Frank, her daughters Collette, Trish, Elaine, and Angie, her son Frank Jr, as well as grandchildren Zach and Dallas. She lived a great life. She will be always remembered and never forgotten. For details on service please contact the family.







