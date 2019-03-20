Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boy Old. View Sign

OLD, Boy Hey Old Boy, it's been eight years since you last graced our shores. We are still looking after UV, and another grandchild will be wed this year. The stories are all written now, and I think you would be interested (but let me know). You would also be pleased to know that your generosity is being passed down to the next gen. Give our love to Mum and the other Dear Ones with you. Almost no longer, the Storyteller.





