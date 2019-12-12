HELGESEN, Bradley Bradley Helgesen, late of Churchbridge, SK, passed away following a lengthy illness on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Regina General Hospital with his wife Holly & family at his side. He was 53 years of age. Bradley was born on April 13, 1966 in Victoria, BC to Bruce and Sharon (nee Clark) Helgesen. Brad had been a resident of Churchbridge since 2012 and had been employed at one of the Mosaic Canada potash mines in Esterhazy. He was also a millwright instructor at the Churchbridge School. He is survived by his wife Holly, sons Abram (Candice), Jonah; daughters Katie & Emelyn; grandchildren Devin & Mia; also a brother Curtis (Laina), a sister Maureen (Douglas), and their families. Cremation has taken place; a memorial service will take place in the spring of 2020 in his home province of British Columbia. Condolences can be sent to the family at baileysfuneralhome.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019