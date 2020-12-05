ANTHONY, Bradley James Michael July 30, 1967 - November 23, 2020 It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother Brad. Beloved father of James and brother to Rick (Christine) and Michelle. Brad was born in Edmonton and moved to Victoria with his family at the age of 8. He attended St Michaels University School, Willows Elementary and Shawnigan Lake School. Brad spent most of his life involved with the security and armoured car industry, with a few ventures into the automotive detailing business. He was an avid car aficionado, with a particular love of vintage Mustangs, a passion he picked up from our Dad. Nothing was more important in life to him than his wonderful son James, who Brad leaves as his most important legacy in life. Brad is predeceased by his Mom Adele and Dad Richard. Many thanks to the amazing Doctors, Nurses and staff at the RJH ICU. Tragically gone too soon and far too young, we will miss his sense of humour and impish grin. A small memorial service will be held in the spring due to covid restrictions. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimers Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com