1/1
Bradley James Michael Anthony
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANTHONY, Bradley James Michael July 30, 1967 - November 23, 2020 It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother Brad. Beloved father of James and brother to Rick (Christine) and Michelle. Brad was born in Edmonton and moved to Victoria with his family at the age of 8. He attended St Michaels University School, Willows Elementary and Shawnigan Lake School. Brad spent most of his life involved with the security and armoured car industry, with a few ventures into the automotive detailing business. He was an avid car aficionado, with a particular love of vintage Mustangs, a passion he picked up from our Dad. Nothing was more important in life to him than his wonderful son James, who Brad leaves as his most important legacy in life. Brad is predeceased by his Mom Adele and Dad Richard. Many thanks to the amazing Doctors, Nurses and staff at the RJH ICU. Tragically gone too soon and far too young, we will miss his sense of humour and impish grin. A small memorial service will be held in the spring due to covid restrictions. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimers Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 5, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved