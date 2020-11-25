1/
PARRY, Bradley Kent January 8, 1958 - November 7, 2020 On Saturday, November 7, 2020 in his 63rd year. Much beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Survived by his wife Diana and sons William and David. Brad was born in Victoria, B.C. on January 8, 1958 and attended the University of Victoria and the University of Manitoba. Brad's passions were many. An avid sports enthusiast, Brad found joy in athletic pursuits including squash, golf, and skiing, whether at Shawnigan Lake or Whistler Blackcomb. It was at Long Beach on the west coast of Vancouver Island where Brad spent many happy summers camping while creating lasting happy memories with family and friends. As a longtime senior executive with Superfeet, Brad traveled the globe and was a mentor and an inspirational leader to many. Brad is predeceased by his grandfather Ernest Seaton and his grandmother Nellie Seaton (nee Griffith) whom he loved so dearly. In addition to his wife and children, Brad is survived by his mother Jean (Roland) and his father Hugh (Catherine), sister Gaie (Glenn) and brother Dean (Megan), Sara (Scott) and Paul (Shannon) as well as many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
