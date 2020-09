In early September, Brad Mawson passed away suddenly. He was predeceased by his mother Avis in 2019 and father Lyle in 2005. He leaves behind his son Dillon, daughter Shae (Tys) and granddaughter Sofia, sister Shane (Brian), niece Maleah and nephew Cole. He was very involved in the car racing community at Western Speedway before moving to the mainland in the late 1980's. We will all miss him. There will be no funeral service.



