Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Braeden Isaac Paulo. View Sign Obituary

PAULO, Braeden Isaac November 9, 2001 - September 2, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved son, brother, family member and friend, Braeden, who passed away tragically. Those who knew Braeden, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Braeden was a gentle, compassionate, beautiful person with an amazing sense of humour. He will be missed every day by his father Louis Paulo, mother Lisa Kneitl, brother Anthony, sister Julia, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. We know that Braeden is now embraced in the arms of loved ones that have passed before. We LOVE and MISS you so much, Braeden. "You were all my little rays of sunshine that shined through the dark cloudy sky of my heart and for this I thank you." - Braeden We will honour Braeden's life on October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hall, 4635 Elk Lake Drive at 1:30-4:00. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NEED2 SUICIDE PREVENTION EDUCATION AND SUPPORT, 300-818 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC, V8W 2B6.





PAULO, Braeden Isaac November 9, 2001 - September 2, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved son, brother, family member and friend, Braeden, who passed away tragically. Those who knew Braeden, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Braeden was a gentle, compassionate, beautiful person with an amazing sense of humour. He will be missed every day by his father Louis Paulo, mother Lisa Kneitl, brother Anthony, sister Julia, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. We know that Braeden is now embraced in the arms of loved ones that have passed before. We LOVE and MISS you so much, Braeden. "You were all my little rays of sunshine that shined through the dark cloudy sky of my heart and for this I thank you." - Braeden We will honour Braeden's life on October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hall, 4635 Elk Lake Drive at 1:30-4:00. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NEED2 SUICIDE PREVENTION EDUCATION AND SUPPORT, 300-818 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC, V8W 2B6. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 21 to Oct. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close