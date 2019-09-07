EK, Brandyn Cruz It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brandyn Cruz Ek our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. Brandyn is survived by his mother and father Shauna and Peter Diggle, and his siblings Chelsea, Elaigh, Hannah and Gabriella. Brandyn was born in Victoria, BC on October the 9th, 1998, and passed from us on August 22nd, 2019. He lived life on his terms and left us far too soon. He will be sorely missed by all that he touched and left behind. We love you B. Till we meet again





