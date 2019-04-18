Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Bellingham. View Sign

Wife, mother and Canadian children's book author Brenda Bellingham passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 4th, 2019 in Victoria, BC.



After having grown up during WWII Liverpool, Brenda left her home during the mid-1950's for an adventure to Canada by ship. She and a girlfriend disembarked in Boston, made their way to Chicago where they were billeted by members of the Unitarian Church and on to Montreal. By train, they continued west where Brenda began her career as a social worker in Calgary. After meeting Ramsay, she and her husband moved to Sherwood Park, Alberta, where they remained for most of their 60 years of marriage. Brenda retrained as an elementary school teacher, raised her children Sheena and Kevin, and eventually turned her love for children to writing books. She became a prolific author of many including the "Lily" series, "Princesses Don't Wear Jeans", "Storm Child", "Drowning in Secrets", etc. She also spent time as the President of the Edmonton branch of the Canadian Author's Association.



Brenda's heart was full of love for her family, friends and of course her pet dogs and cats. She loved the arts and also spending time at crafts and book clubs. She most dearly loved looking after her grandchildren Katelyn and Megan.



Brenda's quick wit and happy, generous spirit will be missed greatly by those who knew her - most especially by her family and her devoted caregivers. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held on May 18th beginning at 1:00 pm at the New Horizons Centre in James Bay, Victoria, to which all family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brenda may be made to the Royal Jubilee Hospital to thank the caring and dedicated staff, to the Children's Book Bank, or to the Arthritis Society of Canada.

Wife, mother and Canadian children's book author Brenda Bellingham passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 4th, 2019 in Victoria, BC.After having grown up during WWII Liverpool, Brenda left her home during the mid-1950's for an adventure to Canada by ship. She and a girlfriend disembarked in Boston, made their way to Chicago where they were billeted by members of the Unitarian Church and on to Montreal. By train, they continued west where Brenda began her career as a social worker in Calgary. After meeting Ramsay, she and her husband moved to Sherwood Park, Alberta, where they remained for most of their 60 years of marriage. Brenda retrained as an elementary school teacher, raised her children Sheena and Kevin, and eventually turned her love for children to writing books. She became a prolific author of many including the "Lily" series, "Princesses Don't Wear Jeans", "Storm Child", "Drowning in Secrets", etc. She also spent time as the President of the Edmonton branch of the Canadian Author's Association.Brenda's heart was full of love for her family, friends and of course her pet dogs and cats. She loved the arts and also spending time at crafts and book clubs. She most dearly loved looking after her grandchildren Katelyn and Megan.Brenda's quick wit and happy, generous spirit will be missed greatly by those who knew her - most especially by her family and her devoted caregivers. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held on May 18th beginning at 1:00 pm at the New Horizons Centre in James Bay, Victoria, to which all family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brenda may be made to the Royal Jubilee Hospital to thank the caring and dedicated staff, to the Children's Book Bank, or to the Arthritis Society of Canada. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close