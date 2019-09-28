Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Elizabeth Morton. View Sign Obituary

MORTON, Brenda Elizabeth July 2, 1934 - September 19, 2019 Brenda passed away peacefully in her own home amongst loving friends and family on September 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Pre-deceased by parents Mary, John and sister Moyra, she leaves behind her two sisters Aileen Morton, Patricia (Tom) Horner, nieces Wendy Morton (Steve), Susan (Marco) Menghini, nephew Peter (Katie) Horner, grand-nieces Mia and Anya Menghini, and many life long treasured friends. Born in Belfast, N. Ireland, Brenda completed her teacher training in 1955 at Victoria College in Belfast, and held several teaching positions, including a principalship before emigrating to Canada in 1970. After settling in Victoria, she continued a rewarding teaching career for almost 40 years including exchanges in England and Australia before retiring at the age of 60. A deeply caring person, Brenda had a passion for helping others and volunteering was a big part of that devotion. During her teaching career and post retirement, she tutored many students over her lifetime, leaving a lasting positive impact on both the individuals she mentored and their families. She was also an active volunteer at her church St. John the Divine, the Upper Room/Our Place, Sendial, the Teachers Exchange program, a pillar of her community and a good neighbor. A life-long learner, Brenda had an insatiable curiosity about the people and world around her and travelled to many countries including Peru/Amazon, China (twice), Costa Rica and New Zealand. When not working in her garden, she valued time spent with friends on outings to the theatre, symphony, playing bridge, walking, debating a bestseller in the book club or simply having one over for tea. She was a devoted friend who loved life enthusiastically with conviction, courage and humour. Brenda touched the lives of many people during her lifetime and will be deeply missed by family, friends, colleagues and those that had the delight and opportunity to know and love her. Special thanks to the Lavoie family and the many friends who helped make Brenda's life brighter over the past couple of months. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 2pm at St. John the Divine Anglican Church, 1611 Quadra Street, Victoria, B.C.





