Brenda H. Dunkley
January 16, 1940 - October 25, 2020
It is with sadness that Brenda's family announces her passing. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Lillian Dench and her husband John. She leaves behind daughter Heather (Dave), son Brian (Michelle), and grandchildren Evan, Sophie and Olivia. Brenda was born in England and emigrated to Canada at the age of 18. She met her husband John of 54 years in Toronto. John's work required them to relocate to many different locations and countries and Brenda was always up for the challenge of moving the family and embraced the adventure. In 1984 they settled in Victoria where she enjoyed an active life doing activities such as weaving, gardening, the symphony and volunteering. She was a fun, thoughtful and loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed. The family wishes to give special thanks to those who cared for her on a daily basis with kindness, compassion and dignity. A private family gathering is planned. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to the MS Society or a charity of your choosing.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
