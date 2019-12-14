GARTSHORE, Brenda Helen Born September 1st, 1963 in Edmonton, Alberta; died unexpectedly on November 28th, 2019 in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Brenda was the proud mother of Matthew and Holly, and Grandma to Chase and Bentley. Predeceased by her parents, Bob and Joy Gartshore. Brenda will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Ian (Julia Roberts), Brian (Heather) and David, by her sister Jennifer Porayko (Lorne), a large extended family, and many friends. Brenda had a huge heart, and a beautiful caring soul. She loved deeply, gave warm hugs, and had a keen desire to stay in touch with others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 2 pm, Calvin Presbyterian Church, 33911 Hazelwood Avenue, Abbotsford.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019